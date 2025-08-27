Fulton GOP seeks contempt ruling in elections board fight
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Republicans in Fulton County are asking a judge to sanction county commissioners for refusing to seat two GOP nominees to the elections board, escalating a political and legal standoff that could result in fines or even jail time.
What we know:
During an emergency contempt hearing Tuesday before Judge David Emerson, attorneys for the Fulton County GOP argued that the five Democratic commissioners are willfully defying a court order by blocking nominees Julie Adams and Jason Frazier from taking their seats. The party is also seeking reimbursement for attorneys’ fees.
Three commissioners attended the hearing, while Chairman Robb Pitts was out of the country and Commissioner Marvin Arrington remained on medical leave following surgery. At least two commissioners have repeatedly voted against Adams and Frazier, calling them election deniers.
One commissioner defended the stance in court, saying, "I was elected by the people, and I take my responsibility very seriously. No court, no lawyer, no political party can compel me to vote against the best interests of the people."
What's next:
Judge Emerson indicated that commissioners do not have veto power from the bench but did not issue an immediate ruling. A decision is expected later today.