Fulton GOP seeks contempt ruling in elections board fight

The Brief Fulton County GOP asked a judge to hold Democratic commissioners in contempt for refusing to seat two Republican nominees to the elections board. Commissioners have repeatedly voted against Julie Adams and Jason Frazier, with some calling them election deniers. A ruling from Judge David Emerson is expected soon after an emergency contempt hearing held Tuesday.



Republicans in Fulton County are asking a judge to sanction county commissioners for refusing to seat two GOP nominees to the elections board, escalating a political and legal standoff that could result in fines or even jail time.

What we know:

During an emergency contempt hearing Tuesday before Judge David Emerson, attorneys for the Fulton County GOP argued that the five Democratic commissioners are willfully defying a court order by blocking nominees Julie Adams and Jason Frazier from taking their seats. The party is also seeking reimbursement for attorneys’ fees.

Three commissioners attended the hearing, while Chairman Robb Pitts was out of the country and Commissioner Marvin Arrington remained on medical leave following surgery. At least two commissioners have repeatedly voted against Adams and Frazier, calling them election deniers.

One commissioner defended the stance in court, saying, "I was elected by the people, and I take my responsibility very seriously. No court, no lawyer, no political party can compel me to vote against the best interests of the people."

What's next:

Judge Emerson indicated that commissioners do not have veto power from the bench but did not issue an immediate ruling. A decision is expected later today.