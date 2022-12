Voters who come to Scott Elementary School in Fulton County will have 20 extra minutes to vote due to a short closure earlier on Tuesday.

Officials said there was a public safety issue in the area of the school, so it closed for about 20 minutes.

The Fulton County Government sought and was granted a court order to extend voting hours there until 7:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

Voting Precinct 09K

Scott Elementary School; 1752 Hollywood Road NW, Atlanta