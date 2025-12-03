Fulton County voters select several new leaders in runoff election

The Brief Voters chose new mayors in East Point, Roswell and South Fulton, while Sandy Springs’ incumbent mayor retained his seat. Atlanta’s City Council District 11 and multiple Board of Education seats shifted, with Kaycee Brock, Tony Mitchell and Patreece Hutcherson winning their races. Several incumbents were unseated, including Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and APS Board Member Tolton Pace.



Metro Atlanta voters selected new leaders for mayoral offices, school boards and city council seats Tuesday, reshaping political landscapes across several key communities.

What we know:

In East Point, Keisha Chapman won the mayor’s race with 64% of the vote, defeating challenger Joshua Butler IV. Chapman will succeed Mayor Deana Ingraham, who was re-elected to a second term in 2021.

Roswell voters elected a new mayor as well. Mary Robichaux unseated incumbent Kurt Wilson, earning 53% to his 47%. In Sandy Springs, however, incumbent Mayor Rusty Paul secured another term with 69% of the vote, defeating Dontaye Carter, who received 31%.

The city of South Fulton also elected a new mayor. District 2 City Councilwoman Carmelitha Gumbs captured 60% of the vote, defeating former Mayor Mark Baker. Gumbs campaigned on efforts to "right the ship" following Mayor Khalid Kamau’s turbulent first term, which included audits prompted by accusations of questionable spending and a criminal trespass charge.

In Atlanta, Wayne Martin won the City Council District 11 seat with 58% of the vote, defeating Nate Jester. Several races were also decided for the Atlanta Board of Education. Kaycee Brock won the District 8 at-large seat with 53%against Royce Mann. Tony Mitchell captured the District 2 seat decisively with 74% over Marissa Crawford’s 26%. In District 6, Patreece Hutcherson defeated incumbent Tolton Pace with 54% to 46%.