3 more Fulton County schools to learn virtually starting Monday

Fulton County School System is switching three schools to a virtual learning model under its recently announced COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

The school district announced Westlake High School, Sandtown Middle School and Renaissance Middle School are moving to remote learning starting Sept. 13.

The district said the schools will operate with remote learning protocols until at least Sept. 21.

Fulton County Schools released an outline of its tiered approach to slowing the spread of the deadly virus.

The measures are based on the level of COVID-19 positivity within certain municipal boundaries, the school district said.

On Friday, the school district announced Banneker High School, Gullatt Elementary School, Liberty Point Elementary School and Fulton County Schools’ College and Career Academy all moved to virtual learning.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.