Chicago man leading Fulton County deputy on chase arrested near Georgia Capitol

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Chicago man that they said led them on a wild chase through the City of Atlanta.

According to the sheriff's office, 27-year-old Jimmy Kendal Smith was driving a Toyota Camry erratically on I-75 on Friday.

The deputy who spotted him tried to perform a traffic stop, but Smith allegedly took off, hitting other cars in the process.

Smith led the deputy on a brief chase until he was stopped by a PIT maneuver on Capitol Avenue near the Georgia State Capitol. The Georgia Department of Public Safety Capitol Police helped pin the suspect's car.

"I cannot say enough how proud I am of our team. They have proven to be in the right place at the right time, time and time again," said Sheriff Pat Labat. "This reckless driver was putting lives in jeopardy and thanks to the quick actions of Investigator Moore, he was taken into custody without anyone being hurt."

Smith was charged with several misdemeanors and a felony including battery-family violence, criminal trespass and damage to property, reckless driving, driving-fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and three counts of driving-hit and run.

He is being held in the Fulton County Jail.