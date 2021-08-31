Fulton County police seize duffel bag full of drugs at airport
article
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police made a drug bust at a Fulton County airport.
The Fulton County Police Department shared a photo of the marijuana bust at Charlie Brown Airport on Facebook.
According to investigators, last week officers found a duffel bag filled with marijuana. In total, the amount of drugs weighed 25 pounds.
Officials say they recovered the bag before it could make its way on to a flight.
The identity of the suspect involved in the bust has not been released.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.