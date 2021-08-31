Fulton County police seize duffel bag full of drugs at airport

article

Police made a drug bust at a Fulton County airport.

The Fulton County Police Department shared a photo of the marijuana bust at Charlie Brown Airport on Facebook.

According to investigators, last week officers found a duffel bag filled with marijuana. In total, the amount of drugs weighed 25 pounds.

Officials say they recovered the bag before it could make its way on to a flight.

The identity of the suspect involved in the bust has not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.