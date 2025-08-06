Fulton County maintains property tax rate at 8.87 mills, avoids proposed increase
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on Wednesday to maintain the county’s general fund property tax rate at 8.87 mills for the fourth consecutive year, reversing an earlier proposal that would have led to a 12.49% increase in property taxes.
Fulton County millage rate
What we know:
The decision means property owners will not see a rate hike in 2025, despite rising property values that could still increase individual tax bills. The 8.87 mills rate is projected to generate approximately $930 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.
What they're saying:
"I'm pleased that we can provide first-class services without having to raise taxes," said Board Chairman Robb Pitts, who credited the county’s financial team for maintaining a strong fiscal position. Pitts also highlighted the county’s AAA bond rating as a sign of solid financial management.
By the numbers:
County officials estimate a mid-year savings of $54 million compared to the original 2025 budget, driven largely by unfilled staff positions.
Fulton County’s property tax rate has dropped from 10.5 mills in 2015 to its current level, marking a 16% decrease over the past decade.
Property taxes remain the county’s largest revenue source and fund a wide range of services, including:
- Healthcare and support for Grady Health System and Morehouse School of Medicine
- Behavioral health services, including crisis centers
- Senior services, such as transportation and 18 senior centers
- Courts, law enforcement, and jail operations
- Elections management
- Libraries and animal services
- Arts funding and nonprofit support
- Regional economic development initiatives
What we don't know:
The county is also watching potential impacts of federal budget decisions and a federal consent decree involving improvements to the Fulton County Jail.
What's next:
Fulton continues to offer various property tax relief options, including floating homestead exemptions and additional relief for seniors and special populations.
What you can do:
More information can be found at fultoncountyga.gov.
The Source: The Fulton County Board of Commissioners provided the details for this article.