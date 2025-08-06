Fulton County maintains property tax rate at 8.87 mills, avoids proposed increase

The Brief The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted to maintain the property tax rate at 8.87 mills, avoiding a proposed 12.49% increase, and ensuring no rate hike in 2025. The decision is expected to generate approximately $930 million in revenue, with a mid-year savings of $54 million due to unfilled staff positions. Property taxes fund essential services like healthcare, senior services, law enforcement, and regional economic development, with the county offering various tax relief options.



The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on Wednesday to maintain the county’s general fund property tax rate at 8.87 mills for the fourth consecutive year, reversing an earlier proposal that would have led to a 12.49% increase in property taxes.

Fulton County millage rate

What we know:

The decision means property owners will not see a rate hike in 2025, despite rising property values that could still increase individual tax bills. The 8.87 mills rate is projected to generate approximately $930 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.

What they're saying:

"I'm pleased that we can provide first-class services without having to raise taxes," said Board Chairman Robb Pitts, who credited the county’s financial team for maintaining a strong fiscal position. Pitts also highlighted the county’s AAA bond rating as a sign of solid financial management.

By the numbers:

County officials estimate a mid-year savings of $54 million compared to the original 2025 budget, driven largely by unfilled staff positions.

Fulton County’s property tax rate has dropped from 10.5 mills in 2015 to its current level, marking a 16% decrease over the past decade.

Property taxes remain the county’s largest revenue source and fund a wide range of services, including:

Healthcare and support for Grady Health System and Morehouse School of Medicine

Behavioral health services, including crisis centers

Senior services, such as transportation and 18 senior centers

Courts, law enforcement, and jail operations

Elections management

Libraries and animal services

Arts funding and nonprofit support

Regional economic development initiatives

What we don't know:

The county is also watching potential impacts of federal budget decisions and a federal consent decree involving improvements to the Fulton County Jail.

What's next:

Fulton continues to offer various property tax relief options, including floating homestead exemptions and additional relief for seniors and special populations.

What you can do:

More information can be found at fultoncountyga.gov.