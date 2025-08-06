Expand / Collapse search

Fulton County maintains property tax rate at 8.87 mills, avoids proposed increase

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 6, 2025 8:56pm EDT
Fulton County
The Brief

    • The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted to maintain the property tax rate at 8.87 mills, avoiding a proposed 12.49% increase, and ensuring no rate hike in 2025.
    • The decision is expected to generate approximately $930 million in revenue, with a mid-year savings of $54 million due to unfilled staff positions.
    • Property taxes fund essential services like healthcare, senior services, law enforcement, and regional economic development, with the county offering various tax relief options.

ATLANTA - The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on Wednesday to maintain the county’s general fund property tax rate at 8.87 mills for the fourth consecutive year, reversing an earlier proposal that would have led to a 12.49% increase in property taxes.

Fulton County millage rate

What we know:

The decision means property owners will not see a rate hike in 2025, despite rising property values that could still increase individual tax bills. The 8.87 mills rate is projected to generate approximately $930 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.

What they're saying:

"I'm pleased that we can provide first-class services without having to raise taxes," said Board Chairman Robb Pitts, who credited the county’s financial team for maintaining a strong fiscal position. Pitts also highlighted the county’s AAA bond rating as a sign of solid financial management.

By the numbers:

County officials estimate a mid-year savings of $54 million compared to the original 2025 budget, driven largely by unfilled staff positions.

Fulton County’s property tax rate has dropped from 10.5 mills in 2015 to its current level, marking a 16% decrease over the past decade.

Property taxes remain the county’s largest revenue source and fund a wide range of services, including:

  • Healthcare and support for Grady Health System and Morehouse School of Medicine
  • Behavioral health services, including crisis centers
  • Senior services, such as transportation and 18 senior centers
  • Courts, law enforcement, and jail operations
  • Elections management
  • Libraries and animal services
  • Arts funding and nonprofit support
  • Regional economic development initiatives

What we don't know:

The county is also watching potential impacts of federal budget decisions and a federal consent decree involving improvements to the Fulton County Jail.

What's next:

Fulton continues to offer various property tax relief options, including floating homestead exemptions and additional relief for seniors and special populations.

What you can do:

More information can be found at fultoncountyga.gov.

The Source: The Fulton County Board of Commissioners provided the details for this article.

