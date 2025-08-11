Fulton County launches pilot program to reimburse childcare costs for employees

The Brief The Fulton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a six-month pilot program to reimburse childcare costs for up to 100 county employees, retroactive to July 1, 2025. Benefits-eligible employees working onsite or hybrid can enter a random drawing for reimbursement slots, receiving up to $500 monthly, with specific submission requirements and deadlines. The program aims to support employees with dependents aged 0 to 6, offering flexibility for specialized care needs, and will be assessed for continuation beyond 2025, with $300,000 allocated for the initiative.



The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 on Aug. 6 to launch a six-month pilot that reimburses childcare costs for county employees.

What we know:

The program, introduced by Chairman Robb Pitts with Chief Human Resources Officer Kenneth L. Hermon Jr., will cover up to 100 employees and be managed by the Department of Human Resources Management. Reimbursements can be requested retroactively to July 1 and continue through the end of 2025.

The action passed as amended on a motion by Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, seconded by Commissioner Bridget Thorne. Voting yes were Robb Pitts, Bridget Thorne, Bob Ellis, Dana Barrett, Mo Ivory, Marvin S. Arrington Jr., and Khadijah Abdur-Rahman.

Dig deeper:

Benefits-eligible employees who work onsite or on a hybrid schedule may enter a random drawing for one of 100 slots. The pilot runs July through December 2025. Selected employees can receive up to $500 a month after submitting proof of payment, with requests due within 60 days of the invoice or payment date. December reimbursements must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Payments will follow the supplemental payroll schedule and are subject to applicable taxes. Employees using Flexible Spending Accounts must follow FSA rules.

What you can do:

Dependents must be ages 0 to 6 and live with the employee. Childcare must be within 10 miles of the employee’s home or the Fulton County Government Center. Commissioners approved an amendment allowing the chief human resources officer to waive the 10-mile limit for employees whose eligible dependents require specialized care at facilities outside the radius.

To be considered, employees had to submit documentation to Human Resources between June 5 and June 13, including proof of residence, childcare facility address, relationship or guardianship, a radius map, and a department head letter confirming work location. Preference is given to staff required to report 100% onsite. DHRM will verify information and notify those selected.

What we don't know:

After the six-month pilot, the county will assess results and consider whether to continue the benefit in 2026. Up to $300,000 is earmarked for the effort during mid-year budget discussions. County staff reported no community impact.

What they're saying:

"Fulton County is a big deal and so are our employees," Pitts said. "Public service is a noble career choice, and employees shouldn’t have to choose between serving their community and raising a family. I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact of this pilot program. We will watch this carefully as we consider future needs."

"We are extremely grateful to the Board of Commissioners for their support for our workforce. As we recruit talent for the Fulton County workforce, childcare benefits offer a competitive edge.’" Hermon said.