Fulton County extends reparations task force two more years

Fulton County commissioners have voted to extend the work of the county’s Reparations Task Force for an additional two years, giving the 13-member panel more time to complete its research and develop policy recommendations.

What we know:

The task force was originally set to expire at the end of this year. During Wednesday night’s meeting, members presented findings from their investigation into the long-term impacts of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and systemic racial discrimination on Black residents in Fulton County.

County leaders say the extension will allow the panel to continue gathering data, engage with the community, and finalize legislative recommendations aimed at addressing historic inequities.

What's next:

More details on the task force’s work and its upcoming plans are available through Fulton County’s website.