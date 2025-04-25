Fulton County elementary teacher shot and killed by girlfriend, police say

The Brief A 25-year-old elementary school teacher was fatally shot in DeKalb County. The suspect, Janai Colbert, was arrested and charged with malice murder. The victim’s family says that the two were in a relationship.



A teacher at Hamilton E. Homles Elementary School was shot and killed over the weekend in her DeKalb County home.

Twenty-five-year-old Kaalynn Jackson's family said the suspect, Janai Colbert, 24, was her girlfriend.

Colbert has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail on murder charges.

What we know:

Kaalynn Jackson, 25, taught at Hamilton Holmes Elementary School in East Point as an inter-related teacher and also coached cheerleading.

Police say Colbert shot her in their home on Derwin Brown Drive in DeKalb County on Saturday around 10 p.m.

"You took something that held us together," Michelle Jackson, the victim’s mother, said. "I can't go to sleep. I can't go to sleep. Because if I go to sleep, it becomes too real."

"They were fine just minutes before it happened," Crystal Gray, Kaalynn Jackson’s sister, said. "Her smile was just—it was infectious."

The backstory:

A spokesperson for Fulton County Schools said a message went home to parents Monday notifying them of Jackson's death. It also listed signs of grief in children and counseling resources available to them.

"My baby wanted to help kids. Especially kids that need extra help," she added.

Hours before her death, Jackson’s mother said her daughter had organized a celebration of life for her grandmother.

"I was typing a message to her, the first part of it to tell her. Words cannot express how proud. What an amazing job she did. Then I got that phone call from my son," Michelle Jackson said.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Court records reveal a history of domestic violence in the relationship.

"We took her in her home. We made her family," Michelle Jackson said, referring to Colbert.

What's next:

Colbert remains locked up in the DeKalb County Jail, according to jail records.

Jackson’s family is preparing for her funeral as they try to cope with her sudden loss.

They have announced the viewing will be held May 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 1107 Hank Aaron Drive SW, Atlanta.

A service will be held May 3 at 501 MLK Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. at 10 a.m.

People in attendance have been asked to wear pink and white.