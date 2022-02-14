Fulton County distributing free COVID-19 test kits

article

Fulton County is distributing free COVID-19 at-home test kits Monday.

The kits will be available at select Board of Health centers and libraries across the county.

All residents of Fulton County over the age of 2 years old can receive two home test kits, but you have to be present to receive them.

Supplies are limited and it's first-come, first-served.

"Our test kit distribution partnership is the latest in Fulton County’s efforts to restore our community to health," said Chairman Robb Pitts. "The first COVID-19 cases in Georgia were identified in Fulton County on March 2, 2020. Nearly two years later we are still working to bring every possible resource to help our residents stay healthy and safe."

You can learn more about the program and where to pick up your free test kits at the Fulton County website.

