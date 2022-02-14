Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Fulton County distributing free COVID-19 test kits

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
COVID-19 antibody test by Novir article

COVID-19 antibody test by Novir

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County is distributing free COVID-19 at-home test kits Monday.

The kits will be available at select Board of Health centers and libraries across the county.

All residents of Fulton County over the age of 2 years old can receive two home test kits, but you have to be present to receive them.

Supplies are limited and it's first-come, first-served.

"Our test kit distribution partnership is the latest in Fulton County’s efforts to restore our community to health," said Chairman Robb Pitts. "The first COVID-19 cases in Georgia were identified in Fulton County on March 2, 2020. Nearly two years later we are still working to bring every possible resource to help our residents stay healthy and safe."

You can learn more about the program and where to pick up your free test kits at the Fulton County website.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE