Ex-deputy charged with cruelty to inmates at Fulton County Jail

A former Fulton County deputy is in custody facing multiple charges connected to a violent incident at the county jail.

Officials say 30-year-old Gloria Franklin is accused of failing to provide aid, or request assistance for an inmate after an incident at the Fulton County Jail on February 7, 2023.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Franklin on Feb. 28 and transported her to the Fulton County Jail.

Officials have not confirmed with FOX 5 what the incident was that led to Franklin's arrest.

"We are all responsible for our actions and if you break the law, you will be held accountable," Fulton County Patrick "Pat" Labat said in a statement. "I expect my deputies to hold themselves to a much higher standard. These inexcusable actions simply will not be tolerated."

Franklin is facing charges including cruelty to inmates, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, four counts of violation of oath by public officer and simple assault.

She had been with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office since May 2018.