Fulton County DA hosts several back-to-school events on Saturday for local students

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office and DA Fani Willis hosted 4 back-to-school events in Fulton County on Saturday.

The first event was held at The Gathering Place community center in Union City.

Willis and her staff handed out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies.

Willis said her goal is to hand out a total of 2,500 backpacks to local students.

The first day back for students in Fulton County is Aug. 7.