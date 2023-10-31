Georgia couples say 'I do' to their boos on Halloween

Of all the days of the year, Halloween has turned out to be a fan favorite day to get married. The Fulton County Courthouse allowed people to wear costumes as they tied the knot Tuesday, and they did it all for free.

It all started on Friday the 13th when dozens of couples showed up to the courthouse to get married – in costume. Then, people started asking for "Halloweddings."

Getting married by "Madea" is one way to start your marriage on a memorable note.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Couples opted in for a free wedding at the Fulton County Courthouse on Halloween.

"I couldn't fully piece together Madea, but this was the closest thing to it," Fulton County litigation officiant Michael Moore said.

Willan & Quentin Welch sure took the officiant as none other than Tyler Perry's spit fire character. They didn't know what to expect when they went to the courthouse to get hitched on Halloween, six years to the day since the met on a MARTA bus. They said they were pleasantly surprised to see all the creepy decor.

The Welch's are just one of several couples who wound up together on All Hallows' Eve.

"We're excited to bring 'Till death do us part' by popular demand," Judge Kenya Johnson said.

From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday, Fulton County's probate court legally joined these already "boo'd" up couples.

Some were too cute to spook.

"This is the first time I'm getting married – the only time – and I wanted to wear a dress," Natalie Casey said.

Others were in full-fledged festive attire, including the judge and the courtroom itself.

"We've had witches, pumpkins, clovers … I'm celebrating 50 years of hip hop with a musical group from the 90s," Judge Johnson said.

"We've been talking about getting married for a little while now. Halloween was her idea, and I thought, 'That's a great idea,'" Dave Casey said.

For these couples, a cobweb-covered union isn't just a bunch of "hocus pocus."

It's a symbol of a never ending love and a connection that'll last, as they say, "'til death."

Fulton County's probate court offers free weddings to anyone with a marriage license every Friday.