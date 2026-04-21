Fulton County charter school closed due to plumbing issue
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County charter school will be closed to in-person learning on Tuesday after a major sewage blockage, officials announced.
What we know:
Students at Riverwood International Charter School will have an e-learning day at least through Tuesday due to the significant blockage.
Teachers are expected to provide instructions and communicate with students through Canvas.
All after-school and sporting events have been canceled.
What we don't know:
Although maintenance crews are working to resolve the issue, it remains unclear when students will be able to return for in-person learning.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Riverwood International Charter Schoo