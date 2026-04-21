Fulton County charter school closed due to plumbing issue

The Brief Fulton County students move to remote learning Tuesday following a major sewage blockage at a charter school. Maintenance crews are working on the significant plumbing issue, which has canceled all after-school sports and activities. School officials plan to use Canvas for online instruction while the building remains closed for repairs.



A Fulton County charter school will be closed to in-person learning on Tuesday after a major sewage blockage, officials announced.

What we know:

Students at Riverwood International Charter School will have an e-learning day at least through Tuesday due to the significant blockage.

Teachers are expected to provide instructions and communicate with students through Canvas.

All after-school and sporting events have been canceled.

What we don't know:

Although maintenance crews are working to resolve the issue, it remains unclear when students will be able to return for in-person learning.