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Fulton County charter school closed due to plumbing issue

By
Published  April 21, 2026 10:22am EDT
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Fulton County students move to remote learning Tuesday following a major sewage blockage at a charter school.
    • Maintenance crews are working on the significant plumbing issue, which has canceled all after-school sports and activities.
    • School officials plan to use Canvas for online instruction while the building remains closed for repairs.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County charter school will be closed to in-person learning on Tuesday after a major sewage blockage, officials announced. 

What we know:

Students at Riverwood International Charter School will have an e-learning day at least through Tuesday due to the significant blockage.

Teachers are expected to provide instructions and communicate with students through Canvas.

All after-school and sporting events have been canceled. 

What we don't know:

Although maintenance crews are working to resolve the issue, it remains unclear when students will be able to return for in-person learning. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from Riverwood International Charter Schoo

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