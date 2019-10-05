Fulton Commissioner hosts 3rd Annual Joan P. Garner Memorial Walk and Health Fair

article

Atlantans gathered together at the city's Washington Park for the third annual Joan P. Garner Walk and Health Fair.

The annual event, hosted by Commissioner Natalie Hall and the Board of Commissioners and emceed by FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, celebrates the life of the late Fulton County Commissioner Joan P. Garner.

“I am privileged to host this event for a third year in honor of my neighbor, mentor, friend, and late boss Commissioner Joan P. Garner. One way to honor her legacy is to keep Fulton County’s commitment to community health in the forefront. I am thankful once again to be in the position to engage our communities with this event preserving that part of her legacy”, said Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall.

Commissioner Hall led the 2-mile Walk/Run/Roll on the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail.

Participants enjoyed fun fitness activities, refreshments, games, giveaway items, and great music.

Kaiser Permanente provided health screenings. The Fulton Fresh mobile market distributed free produce, and the Workforce Fulton mobile unit was on-site providing information about job training and services.

Vendors included Fulton County Board of Health Census 2020, Water Education, Emergency Preparedness, Voter Education, Behavioral Health & Development Disabilities, and the Fulton County Library.

