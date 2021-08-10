Fulton commission to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county employees

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Board of Commissioners said Tuesday the board will consider during its meeting next week mandating all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest epidemiology report from the Fulton County Department of Public Health reports the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases has been steadily increasing since July. Within the last month, daily positive cases have exceeded 200 per day in Fulton County for the first time since February.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated Fulton County as an area of high transmission for COVID-19. The CDC also shows Fulton County has one of the highest rates of hospitalization in the state. CDC estimates less than 30% of the county's residents received one dose of the vaccine.

It's the most populous county in the state, inhabiting more than an estimated 1 million people according to U.S. Census data.

Fulton County School System has mandated masks for all students, teachers and visitors in areas of high transmission.

The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine. Fauci also predicted the full approval would cause a domino effect of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

A Kaiser Family Foundation study last week found three in 10 Americans remain unvaccinated. One in ten of those Americans have a "wait and see" approach, and 3% of unvaccinated Americans said they would get the shot only if required to do so.

