Fugitive tries to avoid arrest by barricading himself in attic: deputies

article

A man wanted for violent crimes is behind bars after deputies say he tried to avoid arrest by hiding in the attic.

Kyle Diavonte McKoy, 33, of Stone Mountain, was arrested Friday at a residence on Scotland Drive in Stone Mountain.

McKoy was wanted for aggravated assault—family violence, false imprisonment, and theft by taking stemming from an incident that occurred on September 4 at the same address, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say McKoy tried to barricade himself in the attic to avoid arrest. Instead, he's in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.