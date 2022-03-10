Frontier adds new nonstop flight routes at Atlanta airport

article

Frontier Airlines is adding more flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airline announced this week that it will offer nonstop services between Atlanta's airport and San Antonio, Buffalo, New York, and Newburgh, New York.

Frontier will also be increasing its flights to Hartford, Connecticut and twice-daily fights to New York City.

The new service will start just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Tickets for some of those flights can be bought for as low as $39.

"We are thrilled to yet again announce new nonstop routes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport," said Daniel Shurz, Frontier Airlines' senior vice president commercial. "These new destinations give Atlanta visitors and residents more options to travel. Today’s announcement reflects our very strong commitment to serving the Atlanta community with Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service."

The moves follow Frontier's recent expansion in Atlanta.

Late last year, the airline set up a new crew base servicing more than 400 flight attendants and pilots.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE