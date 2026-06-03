From Shakira to J. Cole: Big names hit Atlanta this summer

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The Brief State Farm Arena will host 19 concert nights this summer as Atlanta welcomes visitors for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Global artists including Shakira, Ariana Grande, J. Cole and Lionel Richie are scheduled to perform. The arena is launching a "Golden Ticket" sweepstakes offering one winner tickets to every summer show.



As Atlanta prepares to host eight matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026, State Farm Arena is planning a summer-long celebration of music and entertainment with a lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.

What we know:

The downtown venue, located next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, announced Wednesday that it will host 19 concert nights as part of its Summer Kickoff ATL concert series, welcoming fans from around the city and around the world.

Summer concert lineup

The summer schedule includes performances by:

Megan Moroney (June 8-9)

A$AP Rocky (June 11)

Summer Walker (June 12)

5 Seconds of Summer (June 16)

Alex Warren (June 25)

Shakira (June 26 and June 28)

Joji (July 2)

Ariana Grande (July 6, 8 and 9)

Tame Impala (July 11-12)

J. Cole (July 17-18)

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire (July 19)

Louis Tomlinson (July 22)

Daniel Caesar (July 24)

Several of the concerts will be part of the arena's Summer Kickoff ATL series, which is designed to coincide with the influx of visitors expected during the World Cup.

Shakira ties to World Cup festivities

Among the featured performers is Shakira, who is scheduled to perform two concerts at State Farm Arena before co-headlining the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on July 19.

The singer recently released "Dai Dai," the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring Burna Boy.

RELATED: Shakira debuts 'Dai Dai,' official World Cup song

Golden Ticket giveaway

What you can do:

State Farm Arena is also launching a limited-time "Golden Ticket" sweepstakes. One winner will receive a pair of tickets to every concert held at the venue between June 9 and July 24. Click here for more information.