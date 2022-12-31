From Boise to Bhutan: Here are the top travel destinations of 2023

article

Lonely Planet released their " Best in Travel 2023 ," which provides a diverse range of destinations to sate any traveler’s sense of wanderlust.

From Boise to Bhutan, the list includes 30 destinations around the world, and each location comes with curated itineraries shaped by expert local perspectives.

"We really try to think about this list as a range of destinations to consider, places that you may not have thought of for reasons you might not have considered, but really told through the voice of local people and local expertise who call the places home," said Nitya Chambers, senior VP and spokesperson of Lonely Planet.

For example, a week-long itinerary for a trip to Alaska weaves together the landscapes and the local indigenous culture, according to Chambers.

For people considering where to travel in the new year, Chambers recommends asking yourself one important question: What are the things that your heart will not rest until you see them and experience them?

"There's a sense of really looking deep into yourself to understand the things that you really want to see – that you know are going to restore you, that you know are going to give you a greater sense of connection and appreciation to the life that you live every day – that you can take something from that experience back with you that gives you a sense of peace," she said.

To help whittle down the infinite litany of experiences in the world, Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2023 has sorted its top 30 destinations by 5 types of experiences that would be most meaningful for travelers: eating, journeys, unwinding, connecting and learning.

Eat

This category is for the foodies. It features destinations that offer a wide range of activities centered on culinary exploration.

One of the destinations is Lima, the capital of Peru, where travelers can experience the culinary offerings of chef Ricardo Martins.

Lima, Peru

Umbria, Italy

Fukuoka, Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Montevideo, Uruguay

South Africa

Journey

Travelers can experience intrepid journeys – be they by car, train or hiking trails – by visiting the countries on this list.

For example, Bhutan offers a unique perspective of the countryside by way of a 250-mile footpath that was historically used as a pilgrimage route.

Nova Scotia, Canada

Bhutan

Parques Nacionales Naturales Colombia

Istanbul to Sofia Train

Western Australia

Zambia

Unwind

These destinations are where you will relax and rebalance, according to Lonely Planet.

Travelers can help find their center in Jordan, where they can learn about the country's history from local expert Tania George.

Dominica

Halkidiki, Greece

Jamaica

Jordan

Malta

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Connect

Immerse yourself in the local culture and community by checking out the destinations in the "Connect" category.

One of those destination is Boise, Idaho, a community which Chambers says has grown but still retains its small town feel.

Accra, Ghana

Albania

Sydney, Australia

Guyana

Boise, USA

Alaska, USA

Learn

If visiting museums, historical landmarks and ancient sites is how you most enjoy experiencing new places, then these destinations may be just for you.

Dresden in eastern Germany, for example, had many of its iconic, 18th-century buildings destroyed during World War II; today, the city has been rebuilt and shines in tremendous splendor.

New Mexico, USA

El Salvador

Dresden, Germany

Marseille, France

Manchester, United Kingdom

Southern Scotland

