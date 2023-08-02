Frito-Lay recalls some Doritos over soy, wheat allergen concerns

article

PepsiCo-owned Frito-Lay is recalling a "limited number" of its Doritos potato chips because the packaging doesn't disclose common allergens, according to federal health officials.

Certain 14.5-oz. and 1-oz. bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips were included in the voluntary recall because they may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips, according to the recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

No allergic reactions related to the recalled products have been reported. However, people who are allergic or have a sensitivity to soy or wheat "run the risk of illness should they consume these products," the notice read.

Those individuals "should not consume the product and discard it immediately," the company said.

BELVITA BREAKFAST SANDWICH PRODUCTS RECALLED OVER PEANUT ALLERGEN CONCERNS

Representatives for Frito-Lay did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for further comment.

The recalled products were shipped to retail stores in Pennsylvania as well as other outlets such as food service locations and vending machines. The products were available since June 29.

In total, the recall impacts fewer than 7,000 bags of chips. No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products are included in the recall, according to the notice.

FROZEN PINEAPPLE PRODUCTS SOLD AT MAJOR GROCERS RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

Soy and wheat are among the most common foods or food groups that account for the most serious allergic reactions in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The symptoms and severity of allergic reactions to food can differ per person and can change over time, the CDC said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anaphylaxis is a severe reaction and can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen. It can result in death, the CDC said. However, not all allergic reactions develop into anaphylaxis.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.