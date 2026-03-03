Former DeKalb sheriff, convicted murderer Sidney Dorsey has died

article

The Brief Former DeKalb County Sheriff Sidney Dorsey has died at age 86 while serving a life sentence for ordering the 2000 killing of Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown. A Georgia Department of Corrections official said Dorsey died Monday night of natural causes at Augusta State Medical Prison. Brown’s family and colleagues marked the 25th anniversary of his death in December with a vigil honoring his legacy.



Sidney Dorsey, the former DeKalb County sheriff convicted of orchestrating the 2000 assassination of Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown, has died in prison. He was 86.

What we know:

A Georgia Department of Corrections official confirmed that Dorsey died Monday night of natural causes at Augusta State Medical Prison. He was serving a life sentence for Brown’s murder.

Dorsey and two others were convicted in 2002 of killing Brown, who had just won a runoff election for sheriff after campaigning on a pledge to root out corruption within the department. Brown was shot and killed outside his home on Dec. 15, 2000, just days before he was set to take office.

The political assassination stunned metro Atlanta and drew national attention. In a 2007 interview from state prison, Dorsey admitted to orchestrating the killing.

Last December marked 25 years since Brown’s death. His family and supporters gathered at Dawn Memorial Park in DeKalb County, where he is buried, for their annual vigil.

"It still feels like yesterday when we think about it," said Brandy Brown, his only daughter.

Brown left behind five children and colleagues who have continued to honor his legacy. DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has previously credited Brown with helping launch her career in law enforcement.

Family members said their focus remains on carrying forward Brown’s commitment to integrity and public service.

"No matter what they thought they took from us, no matter what they tried to take from us, it was already instilled in us," Brandy Brown said.

Dig deeper:

Dorsey served as DeKalb County sheriff from 1996 until 2000, when he was unseated by Brown in a bitter reelection campaign.

On Dec. 15, 2000 — just three days before Brown was to be sworn in — the sheriff-elect was shot and killed outside his Decatur home in what authorities later described as a political assassination.

A jury convicted Dorsey in 2002 of ordering the killing. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 23 years for racketeering and violating his oath of office.

In a 2007 interview from prison, Dorsey acknowledged that he directed Deputy Patrick Cuffy to carry out the murder.

Two co-defendants, Melvin Walker and David Ramsey, were convicted in federal court in 2005 of conspiracy to commit interstate murder for hire and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.