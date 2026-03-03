Chattooga County man sentenced to life for child rape

article

The Brief A jury convicted Ricky Lamar Blackmon on seven felony counts including rape and child molestation following a three-day trial in Chattooga County. Judge Brian House ordered Blackmon to serve a life sentence with the first 30 years mandated in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors presented evidence that Blackmon wiped his phone data before turning it over to police, though incriminating text messages were recovered from the victim’s device.



A Chattooga County jury has convicted a 46-year-old man of raping and sexually assaulting a minor family member following a three-day trial. Chief Superior Court Judge Brian House sentenced Ricky Lamar Blackmon on Feb. 19 to life in prison, with the first 30 years to be served without the possibility of parole.

What we know:

Blackmon was convicted on seven counts, including rape, incest, and child molestation. Evidence presented by the prosecution showed the abuse began when the victim was 12 years old and included the taking of inappropriate photographs. Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe also presented recovered text messages in which the victim confronted Blackmon, who reportedly acknowledged the abuse in his responses.

What they're saying:

Investigators with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office testified that Blackmon deleted all data from his cellular phone three days before surrendering it to law enforcement. Acting District Attorney Deanna Reisman praised the victim’s "extraordinary courage" in a statement following the verdict, noting that crimes against children remain a top priority for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.