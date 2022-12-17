'Frigid' weather: Atlanta to open warming center this weekend

In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the City of Atlanta has announced the opening of an emergency warming center in northwest Atlanta.

The center is expected to open Saturday night at 8 p.m. and remain open until Sunday at 8 a.m. The center will then reopen Sunday night at 8 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.

This warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane.

If you need a ride, transportation is expected to be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center located at 275 Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta. The same transportation is expected to be provided back to the Gateway Center when the warming center closes,

