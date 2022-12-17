Forecast shows potential for wintry mix, single-digit wind chills in Georgia before Christmas

Weather models indicated temperatures will dip into the teens next week as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day approach. There's a possibility for snow or a wintry mix on Friday, but it's too early to tell if that will stick.

Temperatures will be cooler than average next week with an outbreak of frigid air coming at the end of the week and into Christmas weekend.

The arctic blast could result in single-digit wind chills and wind chill advisories. Highs peak in the 40s on Thursday before temperatures project to dip into the teens across metro Atlanta by Christmas weekend.

Temperature forecasts for Dec. 24, 2022.

The extended outlook shows cold air comes in quickly between Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Services calls for a chance of rain and snow showers on Thursday night.

As for precipitation, there's rain the forecast on Friday, but that could possibly become a wintry mix or snow in parts of North Georgia when temperatures begin to drop well below freezing overnight. Northwest Georgia has the best chance to see measurable snowfall.

Extended outlook: Euro taken Dec. 17, 2022, projected wintry weather at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022.

Christmas is still one week away, so models could change the outlook as the weekend approaches.

