Friend of Trump dies after being infected with coronavirus

President Donald Trump's friend and donor, real estate developer Stanley Chera, has died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Chera's death was reported Saturday by The Real Deal, which covers the New York real estate industry, and confirmed Sunday by a White House official.

Trump had spoken at recent White House briefings about a friend who was comatose and seriously ill after contracting the virus.

“I had a friend who went to a hospital the other day. He’s a little older, and he’s heavy, but he’s tough person,” Trump said. “And he went to the hospital, and a day later, he’s in a coma ... he’s not doing well.”

Chera founded and ran Crown Acquisitions in New York.

