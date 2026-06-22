Free Wi-Fi hits Atlanta: Where you can connect

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The Brief Atlanta officials began testing free public Wi-Fi hotspots at Centennial Olympic Park and other major hubs. The $263,000 pilot program aims to bridge the city's digital divide and promote equity for residents lacking high-speed internet. Users can access the "Atlanta Free" network by selecting it on their devices and accepting the terms.



A new tech initiative is bringing free public Wi-Fi to several high-traffic areas across Atlanta, including Centennial Olympic Park.

The city launched the one-year pilot program to boost digital equity and connect residents.

Atlanta public Wi-Fi

What we know:

Atlanta officials partnered with Georgia Power and Comcast on a $263,000 agreement to fund the new wireless network. The connection is already active under the name "Atlanta Free" at Centennial Olympic Park, City Hall, and the Atlanta University Center.

The city of Atlanta partnered with Georgia Power and Comcast to test high-speed digital infrastructure for the new "Atlanta Free" public Wi-Fi pilot network at Centennial Olympic Park and City Hall on June 22, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What they're saying:

Mayor Andre Dickens spoke at the park to highlight the project alongside corporate representatives and city leaders.

Dickens emphasized that the technology is designed for long-term community equity rather than just a temporary perk for World Cup visitors. "Free public Wi-Fi is active here at Centennial Olympic Park, at City Hall, and at the Atlanta University Center," Dickens said. "This is just the first phase of a city-wide effort. The goal is to create a network that will eventually help connect folks all the way from the airport to MARTA to the belt line." To log on, users simply select the network on their device and accept the terms and conditions.

The city of Atlanta partnered with Georgia Power and Comcast to test high-speed digital infrastructure for the new "Atlanta Free" public Wi-Fi pilot network at Centennial Olympic Park and City Hall on June 22, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Expanding city tech

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline for expanding the network to future locations beyond the initial testing sites. The city has shared a goal to eventually bring the setup to the BeltLine and local fire stations, but specific next phases depend on the results of the one-year pilot.