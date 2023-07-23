Expand / Collapse search

Free supplies distributed at back-to-school events Saturday in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Education
FOX 5 Atlanta

Back-to-School events on July 22, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons, Life Church and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office held back-to-school events on Saturday

ATLANTA - Several back-to-school events were held on Saturday.

The Atlanta Falcons held their annual back-to-school celebration at the team store at Atlantic Station.

Families who attended received 10% off all store goods and got to meet Freddie the Falcon and several team cheerleaders.

Proceeds from the event went to school supplies for local families.

BACK-T0-SCHOOL FAIRS, EVENTS IN METRO ATLANTA | 2023

In southwest Atlanta, Life Church gave out free back-to-school supplies to members of their congregation.

Families also got to enjoy free food, games, live music, and access to free health screenings.

Atlanta Public Schools held its big back-to-school bash at the Georgia World Congress Center. More than 1,200 families attended the annual event which provided supplies, information and services.

Atlanta Public Schools back-to-school bash

Atlanta Public Schools held its annual back-to-school bash on Saturday at World Congress Center.

Additionally, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department also handed out school supplies.

SCHOOL START DATES FOR METRO ATLANTA COUNTIES | 2023-24

Their event was part of the Boys to Men/Girls to Pearls summer camp.

Students of all ages were welcome and there were different supplies for different grades. 
 