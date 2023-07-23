Free supplies distributed at back-to-school events Saturday in metro Atlanta

Several back-to-school events were held on Saturday.

The Atlanta Falcons held their annual back-to-school celebration at the team store at Atlantic Station.

Families who attended received 10% off all store goods and got to meet Freddie the Falcon and several team cheerleaders.

Proceeds from the event went to school supplies for local families.

BACK-T0-SCHOOL FAIRS, EVENTS IN METRO ATLANTA | 2023

In southwest Atlanta, Life Church gave out free back-to-school supplies to members of their congregation.

Families also got to enjoy free food, games, live music, and access to free health screenings.

Atlanta Public Schools held its big back-to-school bash at the Georgia World Congress Center. More than 1,200 families attended the annual event which provided supplies, information and services.

Additionally, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department also handed out school supplies.

SCHOOL START DATES FOR METRO ATLANTA COUNTIES | 2023-24

Their event was part of the Boys to Men/Girls to Pearls summer camp.

Students of all ages were welcome and there were different supplies for different grades.

