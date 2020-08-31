Free online tool to help parents and students with virtual learning

Many children are learning virtually this semester and that means a learning curve for parents, too. Here’s a free tool to help ease frustrations: TEACHFROMANYWHERE.GOOGLE

Google’s “Teach From Anywhere” website recognizes your frustrations: teachers, parents and students.

If you are feeling at a loss for understanding the learning platform your child is using, this can help. If you are confused about how to help with homework, this can help. If you have gaps in the day to fill, this can take your child to a self-guided coding class or on a tour to a world-famous museum.

I like this one option: Where in the world is Carmen San Diego? Your young student can learn geography, sharpen sleuthing skills and work on critical thinking. And it’s fun.

I talked to Google tech expert Molly VandenBerg who says to get proximate to these tools. Try them out for yourselves.

“If you’re a parent, there are a lot of resources you can find there. Not only about these classroom tools and how you might use them, but, there are also great things you can do alongside your kids and learning about internet safety.”

So there is a whole menu of free options for parents to browse. See what is a fit for you. And pass along this information and help out your fellow frustrated parents.

And teachers, you should also check this out.