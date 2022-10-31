Here's how to get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme on Halloween

article

Krispy Kreme is rewarding those who get into the Halloween spirit on Monday with a complimentary sweet treat.

On Oct. 31, any customer who visits a Krispy Kreme location dressed in a Halloween costume can get a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain said.

Krispy Kreme also debuted a "Haunted House Collection" of doughnuts, which include a Spooky Spider Doughnut, Scaredy Cat Doughnut, Boo Batter Doughnut, and Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut on Monday, Oct. 31 to anyone who is dressed up in a Halloween costume. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Spooky Spider is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, an icing spider web, and a spider sugar piece, while the Scaredy Cat is a shell doughnut filled with the chain’s signature Kreme and dipped in purple icing, decorated with a cat chocolate piece.

The Boo Batter is a shell doughnut filled with cake batter, topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream, and a ghost sugar piece. The Neon Orange Sprinkle is an Original Glazed doughnut with neon orange icing and topped with Halloween sprinkles.

The chain previously made news after it was announced that McDonald’s would begin selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at select locations as a test run. Last month, Krispy Kreme also unveiled a collection of doughnuts inspired by churros — the deep-fried pastry coated in cinnamon sugar that’s popular in Spain, Mexico, and increasingly across the United States.

While Krispy Kreme may be offering a free doughnut on Halloween, a recent consumer survey found that Americans are expected to spend a whopping $10.6 billion on Halloween candy, costumes, and decorations.

On average, the National Retail Federation’s annual survey found that U.S. consumers plan to spend about $100 for Halloween this year, on par with 2021’s record of $103.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.