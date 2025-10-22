Free breast exams being offered in Cherokee County

article

The Cherokee County Health Department is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with free screenings and educational events at both its Woodstock and Canton locations next week.

What we know:

The Woodstock Health Department, located at 7545 North Main Street, Suite 100, will host events on Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Women ages 40 to 64, or anyone who notices a concerning change in their breasts, can receive free breast exams and referrals for mammograms. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (770) 928-0133.

Visitors can also learn about early detection through self-exams, pick up educational materials, enroll in the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP)—which covers the cost of mammograms for eligible women—and receive free goodie bags and the chance to enter raffles for prizes.

The Canton Health Department, located at 1219 Univeter Road, will hold a free walk-in screening day on Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is required at this location. Educational brochures will be available, and BCCP enrollment will also be offered.

For more information, visit the Cherokee County Health Department’s website or contact either location directly.