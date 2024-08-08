Free Big Boi concert will highlight Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame anniversary party

article

The College Football Hall of Fame is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Atlanta with a free concert featuring Grammy Award-winning artist and ATLien Antwan "Big Boi" Patton of Outkast on Aug. 24.

Additionally, the 10th Anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest will feature the unveiling of new, innovative exhibits and enhanced fan engagement experiences. The celebration will also feature local team mascots, cheerleaders, marching bands, inflatables, and prize giveaways.

"As an Atlantan and college football fan, performing for the College Football Hall of Fame’s 10th anniversary in my hometown is an honor and a perfect collaboration," said Big Boi. "Having followed my son’s college football career closely, I have seen the energy that college football creates. I’m looking forward to delivering that same atmosphere to this event, celebrating our city’s spirit, the history of college football, and bringing fans together for the game."

When : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24; Big Boi performance at 4:30 p.m.Note: The Hall of Fame box office will close at 4:30 p.m., and the Hall of Fame will close at 5 p.m. ET.

Where : The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St., N.W. Atlanta, GA 30313Activities will take place inside the Hall and outside directly in front of the Hall on Marietta Street.

"We are honored to be recognizing our 10th anniversary in Atlanta by pulling out all the stops with big news, big changes, and Big Boi at our Grand Reopening celebration," said Kimberly Beaudin, President and CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame. "We invite true college football fans to experience our newly revamped, technology-enhanced Hall of Fame when we reopen on Aug. 24 and join us in kicking off the next decade of honoring the passion and traditions of college football."

Free Admission and Community Day

In addition to Big Boi's performance, the Hall and Coca-Cola have partnered to make the event a "Coca-Cola Free Admission Day," allowing guests to experience all the anniversary event offers inside and outside the Hall. While tickets are not mandatory, guests can reserve their spot on the Hall’s website before arrival.

Attendees are encouraged to use Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA, to alleviate congestion around the event. To register for clinics, get advanced tickets, and more, visit cfbhall.com.

More information about the Kickoff Game Football Fest and the future of the College Football Hall of Fame will be shared in the coming weeks.