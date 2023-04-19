Free adoptions of special dogs this weekend at Atlanta Humane Society

article

The Atlanta Humane Society will be offering free adoptions for their adult dogs who are 25 pounds and more between April 20 and April 23.

Dogs like Joey who is in a wheelchair because his back legs don't work and Merrati who doesn't go anywhere without his tennis ball would love to find homes.

The Atlanta location is open noon to 5 p.m. April 20 and both the Alpharetta and Atlanta locations are open noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

