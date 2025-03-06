Fraudulent GoFundMe for singer Angie Stone taken down

article

A fraudulent GoFundMe campaign claiming to support the legacy of Grammy-nominated singer Angie Stone has been shut down after raising more than $12,000. According to TMZ, the fundraiser, created by an individual using the name "Lenda Peers," has been removed, and all donations have been refunded.

What they're saying:

GoFundMe confirmed that the organizer has been banned from any future fundraising on its platform. In a statement given to TMZ, the company emphasized its zero-tolerance policy for misuse, stating it "takes swift action against those who seek to take advantage of the generosity of our community." The platform also reassured donors that all contributions are protected and that it closely monitors campaigns for fraudulent activity.

Angie Stone’s Passing and Memorial Plans

What we know:

Stone, 63, was killed last weekend in a crash while returning to Atlanta after a performance in Montgomery, Alabama. She was traveling in a Sprinter van with several others when the accident occurred. Stone was the only person who died in the crash.

Her family has announced plans for a public memorial in Atlanta, as well as a smaller funeral service in Columbia, South Carolina, where she was born. Details will be provided in the future.

Angie Stone’s Legacy

The backstory:

A pioneer in R&B and hip-hop, Stone was a member of the all-female rap trio The Sequence, known for their 1979 hit "Funk You Up." She later joined the music groups Mantronix and Vertical Hold and provided backing vocals for Lenny Kravitz’s fifth studio album in 1998.

Beyond music, Stone also had an acting career. She made her film debut in the 2002 comedy The Hot Chick and starred as Big Mama Morton in the Broadway musical Chicago in 2003. She also appeared in "Ride Along" in 2014 with Kevin Hart and Ice Cube and had several small TV roles. Additionally, she appeared on "Celebrity Fit Club" in 2006.

In 2021, she received the Soul Music Icon Award at the Black Music Honors. Most recently, in 2024, she was the featured vocalist on Damon Little’s "No Stressing."

Stone recorded 10 studio albums during her career. Her most recent album, "Love Language," was released in 2023, according to New York Times.

Stone lived in Stockbridge, where she was honored by the Stockbridge City Council on Monday night. She is survived by her two children, Diamond and Michael.

