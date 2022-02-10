Police: Fraud suspect arrested after chase through Brookhaven

A police chase through Brookhaven ended early Thursday morning with the arrest of a man suspected of fraud.

Officials with the Brookhaven Police Department say the incident began shortly before 2:30 a.m. when officers were called to the Navy Federal Credit Union on Briarcliff Road after reports of a fraud in progress.

At the scene, officers encountered a male suspect who police believe was committing fraudulent transactions at the credit union's ATM.

After seeing officers, the man fled, leading to a vehicle chase.

The chase ended in Atlanta when the man crashed at the intersection of Lindburg Drive and Adina Drive.

Officials say the suspect is in custody. Investigators have not yet released the man's identity or the charges against him.

