FOX’S wild new 'Alter Ego' features Atlanta singer

"My name on the show is Queen Dynamite! So, get hype, Queen Dynamite!"

Bow down to the new queen: Atlanta’s own Dasharra Bridges is part of a show so wild, it has to be seen to be believed.

FOX’s "Alter Ego" is a competition show featuring twenty contestants singing for a powerhouse panel of judges. The twist? Those contestants are actually performing backstage in motion capture suits — and the judges are seeing their over-the-top avatars.

"I’ve always wanted to sing; since [I was] a child, that’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do," says Bridges about being part of the show. "But, you know, life issues came about. I had my children and it was really hard, and I couldn’t really focus on music because I had to work. And also, I’m an introvert. So, being on a big stage kind of, like, scared me! So, it’s perfect … if I can say this show was created for me, it was created for me."

The alter ego created by Bridges is Queen Dynamite: "She’s full of sass. She is someone that will take the stage; she is not afraid of anything. You can give her any song, and she’s going to sing it and always put her spin on it."

"Alter Ego" features judges Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey, and will.i.am, and is hosted by Rocsi Diaz. The series launches with a special two-night premiere; the first episode airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m. (following the season premiere of "The Masked Singer") and the second airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta.

