Fox Theatre works to improve experience for hearing-impaired patrons
ATLANTA - Atlanta's Fox Theatre has reached an agreement to improve the quality and availability of services for patrons who are deaf and hard of hearing.
This comes after the theatre received complaints about violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Fox has now expanded its auxiliary aids and services to include closed captioning.
The theatre will also continue to explore ways to ensure effective communication for people with hearing issues.
