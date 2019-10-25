Fox Theatre gets 'Wicked' with Broadway blockbuster

It’s the second highest-grossing musical in Broadway history, consistently packing houses since it first premiered on the Great White Way in 2003. Now, Wicked is back in Atlanta, and this time the musical’s famous pair of witches will set up residence in the Fox Theatre for nearly a full month.

The North American Tour of Wicked is on-stage now through November 17th at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, with nightly performances on Tuesdays through Sundays, and matinee shows on Saturdays and Sundays. Chances are you’ve seen Wicked by now (maybe even a few times), but if you haven’t, here’s a quick primer on the plot: The show tells the story of The Wizard of Oz, but does it from the points of view of the Wicked Witch of the West (named Elphaba) and the Good Witch of the North (Glinda). Of course, the story is far more complex than that, focusing on the initial rivalry, then friendship, between the two young women and the surprising backstories of several famous characters from the Land of Oz. The musical’s score, written by Stephen Schwartz, features several songs that have become Broadway classics, including “Popular” and the Act I closer, “Defying Gravity.”

Starring in the North American Tour of Wicked are Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Allison Bailey as Glinda, and Cleavant Derricks (who won a Tony Award for his role in the original Broadway cast of Dreamgirls) as The Wizard.

Now that the cast and crew of Wicked are settling in for a long run at the Fox, we decided to drop in and spend some time with them. Click the video player in this article to check out our gravity-defying visit during the show’s massive load-in!