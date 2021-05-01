Expand / Collapse search
FOX salutes Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with new #TVForALL promo

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

FOX salutes AAPI Heritage Month

FOX is commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a new promo featuring FOX talent of Asian and Pacific Island descent. (Source: FOX)

May 1 marks the beginning of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and FOX is commemorating the occasion with a new promo featuring FOX talent of Asian and Pacific Island descent.

It’s part of the #TVForALL campaign and it’s giving celebrities a chance to discuss the importance of the month and Asian American and Pacific Islander representation.

"Throughout the year there are many days and months dedicated to celebrating and recognizing the contributions that different cultures and races have had on American history," FOX said in a news release. "FOX has actively been part of these holidays by hosting conversations regarding diversity and inclusion with the #TVForAll digital campaign."

The promo features familiar faces like Ken Jeong ("The Masked Singer"), Lou Diamond Philips ("Prodigal Son"), Keiko Agena ("Prodigal Son"), Nicole Scherzinger ("The Masked Singer"), Kenneth Choi ("9-1-1"), Manish Dayal ("The Resident") and others.

Beyond the entertainment industry, FOX hopes its campaign highlights the impact that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have on the world. 

FOX said it will continue the conversation and celebration throughout the month. 

According to the Library of Congress, AAPI Heritage Month began as a week-long commemoration in the 1970s. In 1990, Congress expanded it to a month. And in 1992, Congress passed a law that annually designated May as AAPI Heritage Month.

May was chosen to commemorate the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States on May 7, 1843. It also coincides with the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869 — which was built by a majority of Chinese workers.

