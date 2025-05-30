FOX 5 Hurricane Special: Eye on the Tropics: Volunteer Jennifer Moody

As forecasts point to increasingly active and unpredictable Atlantic hurricane seasons, the FOX 5 Storm Team examines how families and communities are getting ready—while also reflecting on the long-term recovery efforts still unfolding in places like North Carolina following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

The special also commemorates the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, one of the most catastrophic storms in U.S. history, and its enduring impact on New Orleans and beyond.

The Madison County volunteer featured in the special, Jennifer Moody, has made more than 25 trips to western North Carolina, delivering supplies to families still in need. She says the most requested items include:

Paper products

Toiletries

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Diapers

Meat

Jennifer plans to continue supply runs as long as the need exists—and you can help.

HOW TO DONATE:

You can support the relief effort by donating goods or sending financial support directly to Jennifer Moody:

Even the smallest gift can make a big difference. Together, we can help families recover—and prepare for what’s ahead.