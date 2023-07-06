18 people killed in crashes across Georgia over Fourth of July holiday

article

At least 18 people were killed in crashes across Georgia over the Fourth of July holidays

Preliminary data from the Georgia Department of Public Safety shows there were nine fatal crashes in the 102-hour holiday period between 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 and the end of the Fourth of July,

Officials reported deadly accidents in Atlanta, DeKalb County, Dougherty County, Glynn County, Pauling County, and Pike County.

The number of fatalities was slightly lower than in 2022, where 21 drivers and passengers lost their lives.

"Impaired driving is one of the leading contributing factors in the majority of fatal crashes troopers investigate during holiday travel periods," Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris Wright said in 2022. "We cannot stress enough the importance for drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drive the posted speed limit, wear a seat belt, and don’t drive distracted."

Along with the tragic deaths, troopers responded to more than 500 traffic crashes with over 260 reported injuries.

In total, officers made nearly 21,000 traffic stops and issued more than 12,300 citations.