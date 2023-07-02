2 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash on Interstate 20 near Holmes exit

Two people are dead and another person is recovering from injuries after a wrong-way crash around 2 a.m. July 2 at the Interstate 20 Eastbound Expressway near the Hamilton E. Holmes exit.

According to Atlanta Police Department, it appears that a Nissan Sentra was traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction on I-20 and collided with a Hyundai Sonata.

Both drivers were killed and a passenger in the Hyundai was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not known why the Nissan was traveling the wrong direction on I-20 and the identities of the drivers have not been released.