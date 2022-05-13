Fourth Eagle's Landing High teen dies after car crash

A fourth teenager involved in a crash in Henry County that killed three other Eagle's Landing High School students has died, according to the Henry County Police Department.

Police said Kendarius Jackson, 16, passed away Friday.

His classmates, 16-year-old Kenderrias Dodson, 15-year-old Katrina Owens, and 15-year-old Jordan Brown were all killed in the wreck, which happened Wednesday less than two miles from the high school where the teens were students.

A fifth student, 15-year-old Zakyra Jones, is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Henry County police.

According to investigators, the 2002 Nissan Altima the teens were traveling in went off od Oak Grove Road in McDonough and crashed into several trees. The case is still under investigation.

Students and staff gathered at Eagle's Landing High School Thursday afternoon for a balloon release in honor of their classmates.