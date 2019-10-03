Four-year-old hit by stray bullets in Dekalb County apartment

article

DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old girl in the hospital early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Eastwyck Village Apartments just before 3 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a four-year-old girl shot in the foot. She was rushed to the hospital, but she is expected to survive.

Neighbors reported seeing two men outside the apartment and a grey vehicle around the time of the shooting.

Police told FOX 5 they believe the grey vehicle is connected to the shooting. They said the men were outside the apartment shooting, and stray bullets went inside the apartments and hit the child.

Neighbors said there were other children inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.