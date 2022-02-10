Expand / Collapse search
4-year-old boy found shot at Griffin apartment dies

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:12PM
Griffin
FOX 5 Atlanta

4-year-old critically injured in apartment shooting

Police arrested the child's mother and a Griffin man, both face child cruelty charges.

GRIFFIN, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy found shot at a Griffin apartment on Feb. 3 has died, investigators say.

Officials say they found that young boy suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment in the 1100 block of West Poplar Street. The boy was flown to Navicent Health in Macon in critical condition where he died Thursday.

Jamacia Lyons, left, and James Lee Evans, right

Jamacia Lyons, left, and James Lee Evans, right (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

The boy's mother, Jamacia Lyons, 24, of McDonough, and Jamacia Lyons, 20, of Griffin, were arrested.

Officials say Evans was already out on bond for gang activity and theft by receiving at the time of the shooting.

Initial charges for Evans and Lyons include second-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Both were booked into the Spalding County jail.

More charges are forthcoming, but investigators have not officially released those details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

