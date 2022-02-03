Expand / Collapse search
Mother, Griffin man charged in shooting of 4-year-old boy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Griffin
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

James Lee Evans (Griffin Police Department)

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Police have arrested two people after the shooting of a 4-year-old boy in a Griffin apartment Thursday.

Officials say Thursday morning officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim at an apartment on the 1100 block of West Poplar Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and began to administer aid. The victim was airlifted to Navicent Health in Macon in critical condition.

"Please pray for this child and his speedy recovery," Griffin Police Chief Mike Yates said.

In their investigation, officers determined that the shooting happened at the apartment and arrested the victim's mother, identified as 24-year-old McDonough resident Jamacia Lyons, and 20-year-old Griffin resident James Lee Evans.

Officials say Evans was already out on bond for gang activity and theft by receiving at the time of the shooting. He and Lyons are both charged with second-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say more charges may be coming.

