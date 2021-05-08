Four people in serious condition after being shot on Detroit's west side

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 13700 block of Plymouth. Four people were outside when they heard gunshots coming from the alley behind the building.

All four people were shot by an unknown suspect.

The first victim a 47-year-old man was hit multiple times. Medics sent him to a local hospital listed him in temporary serious condition.

The second and third victims a 17 and a 24-year-old woman were also shot and listed in temporary serious condition by medics.

The fourth victim a 19-year-old man was sent to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. The Detroit Police are still investigating the circumstances regarding this incident.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.