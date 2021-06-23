Police searching for armed suspect in robbery, sexual assault on Athens street

Officials are searching for any possible witnesses that can help them solve an armed robbery and sexual assault case in Athens, Georgia.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department told FOX 5 that officers were called to the area of Foundry Street and Strong Street after reports of a robbery and assault.

According to police, two female victims were walking on the street when they were approached by a suspect carrying a gun.

The suspect stole multiple things from the women and then took one of the victims to a secluded area in order to sexually assault her, police said.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could help them catch a suspect in the case to please call Detective Michael Poole at 762-400-7073 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

