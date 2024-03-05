Founder of Atlanta's APEX Museum, Dan Moore, Sr., has died

article

The person who founded Atlanta's oldest Black history museum has died. He reportedly passed away on March 4.

The APEX (African American Panoramic Experience) Museum says Dan Moore, Sr., was a tireless visionary, filmmaker, and historian who poured his heart and soul into educating and serving others.

Moore was inspired by Dr. Benjamin Mays to start the museum in 1978.

Moore spearheaded a number of projects featuring Bill Cosby, Gayle Sayers and Melba Moore.

The cause of death has not been made public.